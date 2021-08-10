ANGOLA — A transfer request before the Steuben County Council ended up in a heated discussion about code enforcement by the Steuben County Planning Department on Tuesday.
Clint Knauer, who runs the building and planning departments, came under fire from Councilman Jim Getz until finally Rick Shipe, president of the council, brought the meeting back to the matter at hand, a funds transfer.
The request was to transfer $1,425.60 from code enforcement to programming/software to pay a fee from a software provider.
Instead of discussion specifically about the software fee, Getz complained about what he thought was a lack of code enforcement around Lake George, which is where he lives.
"I'm here for a transfer," Knauer said.
"I think it's gone far beyond where it should be," Shipe said, bringing the discussion back to what the council is charged with, which is fiscal matters of the county.
Getz complained that there were illegal signs posted, weeds were out of control at one property and that an individual built up the soil on a property to the extent that it was causing a drainage problem for a neighbor.
"Are these violations of the ordinance or are you just tired of looking at them," Knauer asked.
The sign issue was one that had been dealt with then recently popped again. Apparently the county doesn't have a weed ordinance and the runoff issue is a matter for the drainage board, not the building and planning department.
Knauer also defended the work being done by those who handle code enforcement in his office.
"They do a difficult job for little pay," Knauer said.
"I didn't say they don't do a good job," Getz countered.
Knauer suggested Getz take his complaints to the planning and building department personally.
Knauer's transfer request was approved.
Councilman Dan Caruso said while he's heard many compliments about how the building permitting process has improved in Steuben County, he wondered if a program could be instituted so the process could be better streamlined and possibly go to an online system.
Knauer and his assistant Vina Conti said there were some programs that were available, including one in Allen County that Steuben County probably could not afford.
The two did say they would study the issue in hopes of improving the building permit process with a program that would integrate between all the departments that are involved in getting a permit.
