ANGOLA — Long lines at the polling places are being reported across Steuben County today as people queue up to cast their ballots.
The lines started in the dark even as polls were opening at 6 a.m., voters tell The Herald Republican.
Even with waits of up to 1 1/2 hours at some polling places, people were being polite to poll workers, said Tangi Manahan, Steuben County Clerk.
"They're being very, very kind," she said.
With the amount of people who voted absentee before election day — 8,359 — election officials are expecting turnout of around 70%, which was surpass the 64% reached in 2016, the last presidential election.
"We already have like 32% (from absentee) before today," said Shelley Herbert, deputy clerk of courts for Steuben County.
Actually the absentee balloting equated to nearly 35%.
There were 5,979 people who voted early in person and 2,380 voted by mail. Those numbers eclipsed the records set in 2016. That year, which saw Donald Trump carry Steuben County by a wide margin, there were 2,901 in-person absentee voters and mail-in voting totaled 825 ballots for a total of 3,726 absentee ballots. This year's absentee voting was 55% greater than 2016.
The record numbers of people who voted early did so in part due to stay safe with the COVID-19 pandemic surging in Steuben County and Indiana.
Still, people standing distanced in line at some polling places early Tuesday could be heard grumbling about the "hoax" virus. Many voters wore masks and many others did not. Masks were not required to vote, though all poll workers were masked all 13 hours they were at the polling places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.