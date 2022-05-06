ANGOLA — For the first time since 1992, the operations of Steuben County's 911 Communications Center are under the control of the sheriff's office.
As of this past Sunday, Sheriff R.J. Robinson has been managing Steuben County Communications. Paula Brown, the assistant director, has been running the operation as interim director since the Steuben County Board of Commissioners parted ways with Director Jeanna Patterson.
At the start of the year, Communications was budgeted for 12 employees plus the two managers. Currently the department is down to about four dispatchers, so sheriff's personnel have been filling in to cover shifts.
When it was apparent that there weren't enough people to staff the 911 Center, Robinson stepped in to start developing a plan to get the department back on its feet.
"So I got a hold of Paula and we put a plan together and I got her some help. And I've been helping with application processing and little things that I can help with. Obviously, manpower," Robinson said.
No one has said why Steuben County Communications has had such a marked decline in staffing. This has been a consistent issue for years and has often resulted in the dispatchers who are on staff working many hours.
Steuben County Communications has been under the management of the Board of Commissioners since 1992 when the new jail was opening and a new dispatch center was put in the Steuben County Courthouse Annex, which is sandwiched in between the jail and Steuben County Emergency Medical Service.
At that time, it was felt the sheriff had enough to manage with a new jail and sheriff's department that Steuben County Communications would go under the control of the commissioners as a separate department.
Now it's back to pre-new jail times.
Robinson is in the process of hiring staff. If people are interested, they can find information about the positions in a couple of places. They can use the sheriff's app (which can be added to a phone by searching Steuben County Sheriff's Office) and by clicking on News/Events right under the main photo on the home page. A notice appears on the listings of events and news from the Sheriff's Office.
People can also go to the department's website, steubensheriff.com, and find an application, which needs to be printed out then taken in to the Sherriff's Office, 206 E. Gale St.
Applications are also available at the Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.