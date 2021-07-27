ANGOLA — Phase I of the restoration project at Powers Church has been complete and thanks to grant support and significant support of the community, more work will be well on its way.
The first phase was restoration of the steeple and bell tower at the church that has stood proudly on Old Road 1 since 1876.
“If we hadn’t done that the church would have been in real jeopardy,” said Marcia Powers, whose family has helped care for the church for generations since its construction as part of the Powers Settlement in Steuben County.
The Powers Church is a local historic site and is listed on the National Register of Historic places. It has been restored to its original condition by a local committee. At the first service at the church in two years this past Sunday, Powers said, one couple with ties to the Powers Settlement traveled to attend all the way from Idaho.
More than $100,000 has been raised to help with the restoration. Part of that — $32,000 — came from a Jeffris Family Foundation grant.
The Jeffris Family Foundation, Janesville, Wisconsin, assists the development of historic sites for non-profit organizations in small towns and cities in eight states of the Midwest: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.
Another grant of $25,000 came from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology. The match for the Jeffris grant was two-to-one and the DNR grant was dollar-for-dollar.
“This community did that,” Powers said proudly.
Matching money for the grants came from organizations like the American Legion, Steuben County Community Foundation and local churches as well as hundreds of individual contributors, Powers said.
“Our community has provided all the money we needed to provide the match,” Powers said. “It was just overwhelming to me to see how much the community wanted this building saved.”
The church features original oak flooring and wainscoting, wood stoves, a pump organ, wallpaper and furniture. Kerosene lamps provide the lighting.
The church was originally built as a free community church and was nondenominational. It was eventually affiliated with the Methodist church and a circuit minister held services there for a number of years. Regular services ceased in the 1920s, but the church was used occasionally for funerals into the 1950s.
There is one more phase of work to be done to complete restoration of the bell tower, which will occur after the church’s metal roof is painted.
The work is being done by Lakeshore Design Center, Fremont.
More restoration work is going to be done on the wallpaper on the church’s interior. Powers said DNR officials have told her they are not aware of any wallpaper in existence in Indiana that is older than theirs that dates to the 1880s.
Sunday’s service was the first held in Powers Church in about two years, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Things are getting back to normal. I hope people get vaccinated,” Powers said.
Two more services are scheduled for the Powers Church in 2021. On Aug. 22, the Little River Chapter of Sweet Adelines will present a sacred and patriotic program at 7 p.m. Blake Stevenson, family ministries director at Angola United Methodist Church, will give a devotional talk. An ice cream social will follow the service at Metz Christian Church.
On Nov. 27 at 3 p.m., a Christmas service will be held.
Donations continue to help with restoration and maintenance of the church. For more information call Marcia Powers, 668-5908.
