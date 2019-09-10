ANGOLA — The Gordon Lightfoot concert scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, at Trine University has been postponed due to an injury to the singer/songwriter, said a news release issued by the university.
An email statement from Lightfoot's management said, "Doctor's orders have mandated that Gordon will not be sufficiently recovered from an injury sustained while working out at his gym to be able to travel in time for his upcoming tour, and, as such, it is with deep regret and disappointment that he will not be able to perform at your upcoming show. … He will make a full recovery, given a bit more time."
Lightfoot, 80, has canceled tour dates since late July due to the injury, according to news reports.
"His people thought he would be back on the road by now, but unfortunately sometimes recovery takes longer than you would like," said Randy White, director of special events at Trine.
The performance will be rescheduled for early next year. The new date will be communicated to ticket holders as soon as it is available, the university's statement said.
