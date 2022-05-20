Four people arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — These individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officials on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Anthony G. Rico, 36, of the 800 block of East C.R. 200N, arrested at home on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• John E. Roland Jr., 31, of the 100 block of Evergreen Circle Drive, Sherwood, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Christina L. Vanooteghem, 19, of the 200 block of South Michigan Street, South Bend, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Caleb C. Winright, 36, of the 9800 block of Long Lake Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
