FREMONT — The Fremont Town Council said goodbye to one of its own Tuesday as Councilman Craig Adolph had his final meeting before moving out of town, therefore having to vacate his seat.
Adolph first joined the board in 2018 after a Republican caucus selected him to fill the seat Joe Thomas vacated when he moved out of town. Adolph was re-elected in 2019 for a four-year term.
Fremont Community Schools Superintendent Bill Stitt was chosen by a Republican caucus to fill Adolph’s vacated seat, finishing out the remaining three-plus years of his term.
Stitt said he was the only one to file paperwork to run for the seat. He was introduced at the end of the council meeting Tuesday.
Postings for the vacancy and the caucus were put up at three locations, said Fremont Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Parsons.
The caucus was also posted on the Steuben County GOP website on the events calendar.
This isn’t Stitt’s first time filing for a caucus to try and fill a town council seat, either. When Thomas’s seat was up in 2018, he filed along with Adolph to try and fill the seat.
He is looking forward to filling Adolph’s seat and giving back to the community he calls home.
“Even though I wasn’t born here, this is home,” Stitt said. “Whatever I can give isn’t even a fraction of what all this town has given to me.”
Stitt is no stranger to the Fremont area, as he’s served in various roles in the school district over his tenure as an educator.
He’s also worked in Noble County, Jay County and in South Haven, Michigan, before coming back to Fremont.
In 2016, he was named interim superintendent for Fremont Community Schools before being hired permanently for the position that he still serves in today.
“To me, it’s time to give more back to the town,” Stitt said.
Adolph was presented a certificate thanking him for his service by council President Steve Brown during the meeting Tuesday.
Stitt will have his first official meeting as a councilman on Aug. 18 starting at 6 p.m., which is the council’s next regularly scheduled meeting.
Like all council meetings, it will be held at the Fremont Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont.
