Two people arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Taylor Z. Giesige, 20, of the 7000 block of Cortland Court, Holland, Ohio, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Jack B. Harrell, 41, of the 600 block of Lane 100 Lake Arrowhead, Hudson, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
Clarification
Rick L. Hensley, 56, Angola, was not the Rick Hensley, 56, Lake James, Fremont, who was listed as having been arrested in Thursday’s edition.
