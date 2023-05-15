ANGOLA — The following students from Prairie Heights School have received a scholarship this past Friday, May 12.
LaGrange County Community Foundation Scholarships
• Ellsworth Fanning Memorial Scholarship — Caylee James
• Amanda Lou Crotts Memorial Scholarship — Abigail Myers
• Beverly Todd Memorial Scholarship — Conner Keesar
• Craig & Ronda Neff Memorial Scholarship — Caylee James
• Ned Stump Memorial Scholarship — Conner Keeslar
• J.O. Mory Company Scholarshp — Alyssa Burger
• Mory Family Scholarship — Phillip Sheets
• Perkins Family Scholarship — Trevyn Terry
• Prairie Heights Student Council Scholarship — Abigail Myers
• Prairie Heights Scholarship — Caylee James, Phillip Sheets, Trevyn Terry, Emma Wylie
• Kevin Lewis Purdue Agri Memorial Scholarship — Caylee James
• LaGrange County Farm Bureau Coop Scholarship — Caylee James
• Melvin & Majorie Brickers Memorial Scholarship — Phillip Sheets
Steuben County Community Foundation Scholarships
• Lakeland Marine Retailers Association Scholarship — Abby Teller
• Cleon & Pauline B. Throop Scholarship Fund — Abby Teller
• Angola Rotary Club Scholarship — Alyssa Burger, Lillyan Tuttle
• Mary Jane Kruse Memorial Scholarship — Aowyn Myers
• M.G. “Doc” Headley Memorial Scholarship — Caylee James
• Doris & Kermit Rensch 4-H Scholarship — Caylee James
• Harold H. & Helen E. Stevens Memorial Scholarship — Conner Keeslar
• Michelle Everage Memorial Scholarhip — Emma Wylie
• Manual Entry Scholarships — Sage Walworth
• Diana Kay Smith Memorial Scholarship — Sage Walworth
• Snyder Ivy Tech State College Scholarship — Sage Walworth
• Trois Wagner Wilson Nursing Scholarship — Sage Walworth
• Loretta C. & Mary S. Sanders Scholarship — Sage Walworth
• Oaken Bucket IU-PU Scholarship — Trevor Davidson
Community Scholarships
• Bill Gorman Memorial Scholarship — Conner Keeslar, Phillip Sheets, Emma Wylie
• Mongo Lions Scholarshp — Alyssa Burger, Conner Keeslar, Abigail Myers
• Angola American Legion — Alyssa Burger, Leyton Byler, Conner Keeslar, Phillip Sheets
• LaGrange Rotary Club — Trevyn Terry
• South Milford Lions Club — Sabrina Hinkle, Aowyn Myers
• The Elkhart County Purdue Alumni Club — Phillip Sheets
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club — Emma Wylie
• Peggy Messer Memorial Scholarship — Savana Phares, Phillip Sheets, Madison Strater
• Kappa Kappa Kappa Scholarship — Conner Keeslar
• English Cup — Justin Bechler
• Delta Theta Tau — Leyton Byler
• Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship — Treyvn Terry
• Prairie Heights Education Association — Conner Keeslar
• LaGrange County REMC Scholarship — Conner Keeslar
• DAR Good Citizen Scholarship — Ashley Emerlander
• LaGrange Retired Teachers — William (Jay) Abbott
• Senior Leo Club Members — Sabrina Hinkle, Aowyn Myers
• VFW Hall 2749 of Noble County — Lane Connett
• Niccum Educational Trust Scholarship — Trevyn Terry
• Next Generation Hoosier Scholarship — Conner Keeslar
• Prairie Heights Future Leaders Scholarship — Emily Anders, Alyssa Burger, Leyton Blyer, Kasee Erman, Gia Gulvas, Conner Keeslar, Abigail Myers, Phillip Sheets, Madison Strater, Trevyn Terry, Sage Walworth
• Magic of the Run/Kevin Heller Memorial — Caylee James
• Milford Elementary PTO Scholarship — Emily Anders, Phillip Sheets, Trevyn Terry
• Stroh Lions Club — Trevyn Terry, Emma Wylie
• Crimestoppers of Steuben County — Jade Caudill
• Kris Campbell Memorial — Issac Derbyshire
• John E. Keefus Memorial Scholarship — Caylee James
• Purdue Extension 10-Year 4-H Members — William (Jay) Abbott, Emily Anders, Leyton Byler, Lilli Howe, Caylee James, Conner Keeslar, Abigail Myers, Phillip Sheets, Chandler Sloan
Department Awards
• Tad Christlieb Award — Conner Keeslar
• Panther Athletic Award — William (Jay) Abbott, Leyton Byler, Kawliga (Hank) Glasgo, Conner Keeslar, Holt Schrock, Phillip Sheets
• Outstanding Male & Female Athlete — Leyton, Byler, Trevyn Terry
• Heisman High School Scholarship — Trevyn Terry
• Roush Wrestling Award — Phillip Sheets
• National Honor Society Members — Leyton Byler, Trevor Davidson, Travis Elliott, Ashley Emerlander, Gia Gulvas, Sabrina Hinkle, Caylee James, Conner Keeslar, Kylee Leland, Cybele Middleton, Abigail Myers, Aowyn Myers, Abby Teller
• Red Cross Scholarship — Conner Keeslar, Lillyan Tuttle, Emma Wylie
• NECC All Academic Team — Caylee James, Conner Keeslar, Samuel Updike
• Marine Corp Scholastic Excellence — Conner Keeslar
• Marine Corp Distinguished Athlete Award — Leyton Byler, Trevyn Terry
• Marine Corp — Lane Connett
• Math Department Award — Conner Keeslar
• Science Department Award — Caylee James
Student Submitted Scholarships
• Trine University’s Jannen School of Arts & Sciences Scholarship, $25,000 — Aowyn Myers
• Purdue University’s Purdue Presidential Scholarship, $16,000 — Conner Keeslar
• Trine University’s Discovery Award, $12,000 — Kyran Meek
• University of Saint Francis’ Bachelors Degree Tuition Scholarship, $34,420 — Madison Myers
• Trine University’s Finance Chair Tuition Scholarship, $20,000 — Leyton Byler
Students Entering the Military
• Army — Connor White
• National Guard — Sabrina Hinkle
Senior Class Outstanding Students
• Top Ten — Conner Keeslar, Leyton Byler, Phillip Sheets, Caylee James, Caleb Watts, Madison Strater, Aowyn Myers, Samuel Updike, Breyton Ambler, Justin Bechler
• Valedictorian — Conner Keeslar
• Salutatorian — Leyton Byler
• Class Officers — Emily Anders (President), Cybele Middleton (Vice President), Kyran Meek (Secretary), Abby Teller (Treasurer)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.