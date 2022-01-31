ANGOLA — Trine University has named Shane Steele, DPT, as the new dean of its Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences.
Steele replaces Catherine Swick, who recently was promoted to vice president for academic affairs.
"Shane has established himself as an outstanding teacher and department chair, playing a key role in the significant growth of Trine's Exercise Science Department," Swick said. "I'm excited to see the continued expansion and development his leadership will bring to the Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences."
Steele began at Trine University as an adjunct professor in 2014, bringing extensive physical therapy experience to the role. He became an assistant professor at Trine in 2015 and was promoted to associate professor in 2019.
The university honored Steele with the Helen Smith McKetta Excellence in Teaching Award in 2017.
He has served as chair of Trine's University's Exercise Science Department since 2017. Under his leadership, the department has seen increasing numbers of its graduates continue on to Doctor of Physical Therapy and other graduate programs.
"I'm honored and humbled to serve in this role and hope to continue the progress made in the Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences under Dr. Swick's leadership," Steele said. "The demand for health sciences professionals continues to grow throughout the region and the nation, and we will carry on with our mission to prepare increasing numbers of graduates to meet those needs."
His physical therapy experience includes practice at clinics in Angola, Coldwater, Michigan, and Greenville, Pennsylvania.
He holds a bachelor of science in human physiology from Boston University and a doctor of physical therapy from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Illinois.
The Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences, the second-largest academic school at Trine, includes majors in biochemistry, biology, chemistry, exercise science and forensic science. The school also offers pre-medical, pre-physical therapy and pre-physician professional tracks, and direct entry options into the Doctor of Physical Therapy and Master of Physician Assistant Studies programs at Trine University's College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne.
