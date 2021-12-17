BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Conceived in just three or four days, the students in Kathy Ray’s seventh grade high ability Pride class at Prairie Heights Middle School held a fundraiser Friday for victims of the recent tornadoes that decimated parts of the Midwest.
“On Tuesday, my high ability seventh graders asked me if they could do something to help the victims of the recent tornadoes and they came up with the idea to do a fundraiser on Friday,” said Ray. “They asked about letting students in all grades wear slippers for a $1 donation and if they could bring blankets for our movie on Friday for another $1.”
Friday was pajama day anyway at the school, so slippers were a great pairing. Seventh grade students spent the afternoon watching “A Christmas Carol” as a class, so the blanket idea came up since they were otherwise sitting on the cafeteria floor.
Principal Andy Arndt gave his blessing for the fundraiser, and with just days to plan the students came up with pitch slogans to announce, posters to hang in the school and the word was spread.
“We were trying to do something for charity for a while,” said student Dylan Livengood. “We were thinking about a fundraiser or something to raise money. We’d been trying to find the perfect thing and then the tornadoes happened and inspired this.”
“It shows that even seventh graders can make a big difference,” said student Karleigh Keister.
Livengood said it started with them calling a school in Kentucky, asking them how to help out.
In less than a day, the class made their folders, started their project, and quickly raised more than $400.
“Our biggest donation was Jake Stoy with a $50 bill,” said Keister and Livengood, almost in unison.
Friday wasn’t the first fundraiser Ray’s high ability Pride class had done, as they raised money at Heritage Fest in the fall also for service project time.
They hadn’t set a specific goal for Friday’s fundraiser, just that they knew they wanted to do something for those that were so affected by the horrific storms that wiped out entire neighborhoods.
Ray said her students voted well before they knew how much would be raised to donate any extra needed out of their fund to make it to $500, but it didn’t take much with the generosity shown by all grade levels, especially their fellow seventh graders.
“I am beyond impressed with how our seventh graders stepped up to help others,’ Ray said. “It really shows how much heart our students have.”
Friday was the last day of school before winter break for Prairie Heights. Classes resume on Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.