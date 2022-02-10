Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 24F with temps rising to near 35. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.