Planning a home renovation project and you need a roll-off container?
You might want to call now to make arrangements.
This is the prime season for roll-off rentals, according to some waste companies who operate in northeast Indiana.
Jeff Washler of Washler Inc. of Garrett said this season is really like any other year in terms of need.
“It’s really nothing other than the season demand,” Washler said. “You don’t buy enough dumpsters to sit around here all year, hold snow in the winter and then be able to have enough to satisfy every need in the summer.
“We normally buy a bunch in the spring, but this spring, the price of steel was so high, the dumpsters were probably 50% more than normal.” A dumpster can cost between $3,000 to $5,500.
He said the company typically has a couple of dumpsters available for the needs of contractors. “We keep a few in inventory for that, but we have about 70 dumpsters out at any given time,” Washler said.
Several industries work with Washler to have dumpsters at their locations on a permanent basis.
“We haven’t seen any backlog on a waiting list any longer this year than we normally do,” he said. “In the summer, it’s pretty typical to have people waiting three weeks to get a dumpster.
“Late fall, through the winter and early spring, if you call today, I can probably get you one tomorrow,” Washler continued. “The summer, when things are busy, it’s just seasonal demand.”
Amy Arnold with NCD said the company goes through stretches where there’s a waiting list for people wanting to rent temporary containers for projects such as cleaning a room.
The company rents those in three-, four- and six-yard sizes at two-week intervals for clean-up projects. Some businesses need dumpsters to handle volumes of trash. For that, NCD has dumpsters ranging from 2-8 yards in size.
“Summer is usually our busiest time, but since COVID had hit and everybody was kind of stuck at home, we were at our busiest because people were doing projects at home,” she said. “They were doing clean out because they couldn’t go anywhere.
“We had a waiting list the whole time, and the waiting list to rent one of those was a couple of weeks,” she said.
“That has gotten better, but we still go through times where there is a waiting list, especially around holidays. That’s on the clean-up side.”
For the disposal companies, purchasing the containers so they can rent them to customers can take time.
In terms of having permanent containers on hand, “When we go to order containers for our customers, we may have to wait a month or two,” Arnold said.
“It’s not something where I want three 6-yard containers, can I go pick those up tomorrow and buy those from our supplier? It’s not like that.
“(If) we think we’re going to be needing two, three 6-yard containers, we need to order some because it takes time to get those.”
Before supply chain and employment issues, it could take a week or two to receive an order of dumpsters. Now, it’s not unusual for the supplier to take a month or more to deliver dumpsters so NCD can serve its customers.
“We’re always buying (dumpsters), just because we can’t seem to keep those on the lot,” she said. “So many people are going the dumpster route because of all the trash they accumulate.”
At present, Arnold said customers calling NCD can expect to wait a month before a container is available.
“We try to purchase enough ahead so we always have them on our lot, but we have been to the point where they have to wait a week or two to get their container because we’re waiting on them to be built.”
Republic Services, based in Arizona and with a facility in Fort Wayne, has seen growth in northeast Indiana.
“Northeast Indiana is growing very rapidly and includes a lot of new home construction, which constrains the availability of roll-off boxes,” the company said in an email.
“There is also an increase in manufacturing and heavy industrial work that utilizes a very significant volume of containers. Both of the preceding two factors have impacted the labor market which helps service the roll-off containers.”
The response continues, “However, our demand seems to have peaked in late July and is slowing retreating. We can now handle most requests in 48-72 hours.”
