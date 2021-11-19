FREMONT — Fremont High School and Middle School cheerleaders are going to be participating in upcoming big events in the coming days.
Fremont High School seniors Autumn Chilenski, Lana Banks and Kayla McCullough and juniors Jacy squires and Lauren Banks are five of the more than 800 high school cheerleaders and dancers nationwide to represent the camp brands of Varsity Spirit in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando this weekend.
In front of hundreds of fans at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park, the Fremont varsity cheerleaders will join in an exclusive performance at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park.
Fremont Middle School eighth-grade cheerleaders and All American Cheerleader nominees Ava Davis and Madison Jack will also head to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando on Nov. 24.
Davis and Jack will join more than 500 elementary, junior high and high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation to represent Varsity Spirit in the 2021 Thanksgiving Tour by participating in the Varsity Orlando Thanksgiving parade at Disney.
Also traveling will be Fremont Middle School eighth-grader and All American Cheerleader, Sophia Dancer. From Nov. 23-26 Dancer and upwards of 500 other United States junior high and high school cheerleaders and dancers will be in Pittsburgh to perform in the nation’s oldest Thanksgiving Day parade.
These All-Americans will perform in the 2021 Dunkin’ Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside large-scale floats and balloons and many world-famous entertainers.
The cheerleaders and dancers were invited to their perspective performances as part of select groups who attended the 2021 Varsity Spirit summer camp — hosted by Universal Cheerleaders Association, Universal Dance Association, National Cheerleaders Association, National Dance Alliance, United Spirit Association and Urban Cheerleading Experience — earlier this summer.
