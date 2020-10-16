ANGOLA — Local Natural Resources Conservation Service conservationist Arthur Franke is already looking toward next year’s program cycle.
“NRCS had a record number of applications for all their programs,” said Franke during a local working group meeting Wednesday evening at the Steuben Community Center. The NRCS cost-share programs are administered on a fiscal year that runs from October to October.
While a limited number of projects could be funded in the last cycle, Franke is compiling a list of Steuben County residents potentially eligible for the next cycle.
Those who attended Wednesday evening’s work group session approved a list of 10 local resource concerns applicable for Steuben County projects. They include erosion; soil, water, air and plant quality issues; inadequate habitat for fish and wildlife; livestock production limitations; and inefficient energy use.
Programs available include the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, which provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers to address natural resource concerns and deliver environmental benefits. Agricultural producers receive financial resources and one-on-one help to plan and implement conservation practices.
“Using these practices can lead to cleaner water and air, healthier soil and better wildlife habitat, all while improving agricultural operations,” says information on the program at nrcs.usda.gov. “Through EQIP, you can voluntarily implement conservation practices and NRCS co-invests in these practices with you.”
During the past fiscal year, 31 EQUIP grants totaling $327,000 in cost share were provided for 12,079 acres in Steuben County.
“They are Farm Bill programs,” said Franke. Similar to grants, the funding was expanded through the 2018 federal Farm Bill.
“Beginning in 2020, states may provide increased payment rates for high-priority practices,” says the NRCS. “In consultations with the State Technical Committee, state conservationists may designate up to 10 practices to be eligible for increased payments.”
The 10-point checklist reviewed Wednesday is a tool for local landowners wanting to apply for funds for anything from cover crops and tillage management to tree planting and wildlife habitat installations. For example, planting trees on crop grounds can get points for both reduction of sediment and lowering nutrients.
Nineteen EQUIP grant applications could not be funded this year but Franke is hoping to include them in next year’s cycle. About half were forest and half agricultural.
“Hopefully we’ll get them funded next year,” said Franke.
In addition to EQUIP, the NRCS’ Conservation Stewardship Program helps land owners build on existing conservation efforts.
Two CSP grants totaling $53,000 for around 88 acres were awarded last year. CSP requires a five-year commitment for landowners managing wildlife habitats.
“If anyone is interested in 2021 projects they can call our office,” said Franke. He is keeping a list of prospective participants and said he will start working on applying for program assistance in earnest late this year.
Franke’s office is located in the suite with the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District at 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Angola. Franke can be reached at 665-3211 ext. 3.
