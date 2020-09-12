FLINT — The Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board approved a projected 2021 budget of $5.7 million on Thursday.
Board President Rob Moreland described the figure as “somewhat conservative.” The board discussed the budget at the August meeting and provided final approval Thursday. It will now be sent for review by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.
Operating expenditures are expected to go up by around $700,000 from this year.
District Superintendent Bryan Klein said he tries to watch line items in monthly reports for trends. He attributed a steady financial situation to “good stewardship by all the department heads.”
The proposed budget provides a “decent cushion,” said Klein, with revenue projected low as customers from outside the district fluctuate from year to year.
A major overhaul of the sewer plant is 67% complete, said Jones Petrie Rafinski engineer Steve Henschen. A building has been constructed and final work is being done to empty a retention lagoon. Complications with the lagoon process have added a month to the project, which is now set to be completed Feb. 22. The new system will employ a cloth media filter.
Construction will not disrupt operations, said Henschen, though the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has documented a “bypassing event.” Cleaned water from the district goes into Pigeon River.
While there have been “a couple of minor events,” said Klein, the current process being used during construction has no risk.
A major expansion on the northeastern corner of the district is done.
A final detail is at Pokagon State Park’s Nature Center, which had been served by a SLRWD system at Lone Tree Point, now being abandoned. The Nature Center will be disconnected from the SLRWD and reconnected to Pokagon’s internal sewage system by Selge Construction Co., Niles, Michigan. Thursday, the board signed a financial aid agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, which is covering the costs of the Nature Center work, $481,000.
The state park is expected be included in the second phase of the northeast corner expansion, for which engineering is underway by Jones Petrie Rafinski.
