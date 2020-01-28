ANGOLA — Boys State and Girls State will be held at the Angola campus of Trine University.
Registration has begun for Hoosier Boys State, sponsored by the American Legion Department of Indiana, and Hoosier Girls State, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary.
Boys State is June 14-20 and Girls State is the following week, June 21-27.
With the statewide program hosted at Angola’s local campus, the opportunity would be a boon to area students interested in learning about the political process, said Tom Frederick of Angola, American Legion Fourth District Chairman.
The Fourth District covers Steuben, LaGrange, DeKalb, Noble, Whitley, Allen, Wells and Adams counties. Frederick can be contacted at 665-5338.
Fourth District chair for the Auxiliary is Sue Wehr, 520-236-7393.
This summer marks the 83rd session of Boys State. The theme is “A week to shape a lifetime.”
Boys and Girls State are civics leadership programs for high school juniors going into their senior years. Over the course of a week, delegates work together to create a fictional but functional state government guided by current and former government officials and trained staff. The around 50 people that administer the program include American Legion representatives, Trine employees and other career professionals.
“Delegates will know more about Indiana’s political system than 90% of their peers, and they will be better prepared to make a positive influence in their community,” says the Boys State brochure.
Students who play musical instruments may also be part of the Hoosier Boys State or Hoosier Girls State bands. Each year, about 70 delegates participate in each marching band.
Approximately $13,000 in college scholarships were awarded to Hoosier Boys State participants at last year’s session. An additional $20,000 will be available through the Samsung Scholarship for both boys and girls.
More details about the program are at indianalegion.org or hoosierboysstate.org.
