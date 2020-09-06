Plant shutdown will eliminate 307 jobs
KENDALLVILLE — One of Kendallville’s biggest industrial firms is shutting down, closing one of its two facilities in the city and costing more than 300 employees their jobs.
LSC Communications, formerly known as Courier Kendallville, was adding multi-million-dollar expansions to the city as recently as three years ago. Now, the plant at 2500 Marion Drive is expected to permanently close, with employee terminations starting Oct. 1 and expected to be completed just before Christmas.
The closure will affect 307 employees.
“Due to the continued deterioration of market conditions, LSC Communications US, LLC has decided to permanently close its facility located at 2500 Marion Drive, Kendallville IN. NOTE: This closure does not impact the LSC facility at 3094 Lester Drive,” said a company WARN notice filed with the state Wednesday by LSC Vice President of Human Resources Rebecca Robertson.
The Marion Drive plant is the company’s physical book publisher, while the Lester Drive is a digital production and warehouse facility.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe called the loss of the plant a “big blow,” and noted that the job losses are all expected before the end of the year.
Quarantine rules hit Lakeland school hard
LAGRANGE — Attendance at Lakeland Junior-Senior High School was under 50% to start last week, Superintendent Eva Merkel said Monday night, because students who potentially were exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus have been placed in quarantine.
She cautions people not to assume the school district is the state’s newest COVID-19 hotspot, or that all of those students are actually sick. It simply means that in-person attendance at the school is down because the school district is complying with the state’s newer, tougher quarantine guidelines for those potentially exposed to the coronavirus.
It’s a requirement that has caused school administrators to lose a lot of sleep.
“We’ve only been in school for 13 days, but already it feels more like 300,” Merkel said while speaking with members of the school board Monday night.
Three charged with attempted murder
SHIPSHEWANA — Three people have been charged with attempted murder after the truck they were driving led police on a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon near Shipshewana, eventually ramming several police vehicles in their attempt to escape.
The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office said local police officers were working on a multi-state, multi-agency auto theft investigation when they discovered the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Alpha Building Supply just south of Shipshewana.
As officers with the sheriff’s office, Shipshewana Police Department and Westview Schools Police Department approached the White Ford F350 truck in an attempt to question its occupants, the truck’s driver accelerated, striking a sheriff’s vehicle head-on. The truck also grazed the Shipshewana police vehicle as it drove away.
The truck then led police on a high-speed pursuit into the northwest portion of LaGrange County, at times reaching speeds well over 100 mph.
The suspect vehicle left the roadway near C.R. 450 N and C.R. 1000W and collided with two horses and a section of fence, killing one horse and injuring the other.
The suspect vehicle struck an Indiana State Police trooper’s vehicle head-on. The trooper then jumped out of his car and fired upon the suspect vehicle with his duty weapon. No one was injured. The three occupants of the truck surrendered and were taken into custody.
Officers arrested Katie Ann Shephard, 26, of Three Rivers, Michigan; Kyle Anton Miller, 33, of White Pigeon, Michigan, and Joshua Keith Webb, 31, of Constantine, Michigan. The report did not specify which was suspected as the truck’s driver.
Former Noble sheriff to lead Auburn police
AUBURN — For his 63rd birthday Thursday, Doug Harp got a new job as chief of the Auburn Police Department.
Auburn Mayor Mike Ley introduced Harp at a late-afternoon gathering in Auburn City Hall. Harp will begin his duties in Auburn on Sept. 28.
Harp brings 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including eight years as Noble County sheriff from 2011-2018. Since February 2019, he has been serving as commander of the NET43 multi-agency drug task force in Kosciusko County.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to be here,” Harp said.
A Noble County resident, Harp is running for the Noble County Council in this fall’s election, and he said he will continue with his election bid.
Harp replaces former Auburn Chief Martin D. McCoy, who resigned as chief last week after 20 years in that post. In resigning, McCoy revealed that a theft had occurred in his department in late 2019, shortly before Ley became mayor. McCoy said the incident “caused the current administration to question my ability to lead this department.” McCoy remains on the department as a lieutenant. The theft remains under investigation.
Opening of new skate park draws crowd
AUBURN — If anybody doubted the demand for a new skate park in Auburn, they shouldn’t after Friday’s grand opening event.
Scores of young people flocked to the first official chance to use Eckhart Skate Park, on the site of the city’s former swimming pool. They kept skating right through a ceremony recognizing people who made it possible.
Acrobatic youngsters on skateboards, BMX bicycles and scooters flew over ramps and swooped through the park’s two deep, concrete bowls.
More formally, an older crowd listened to speakers praising everyone who made the skate park possible.
Former Mayor Norm Yoder made the park the final project of his 20-year term, which ended last December. He said private donors gave nearly $300,000 to build the park.
Applicants flock to order new sidewalks
AUBURN — The city of Auburn’s new sidewalk replacement program is a huge hit, Mayor Mike Ley reports.
Since the program took effect Aug. 13, the city has issued 44 price quotes to residents seeking to replace their sidewalks at a discounted price.
“The next morning, there were people standing in line at the building department to get their applications in,” Ley said at an Auburn Common Council meeting Tuesday night.
Applicants continued to line up for the next three business days, Ley added.
Another 35 applications came following news that the first sidewalk had been installed on Aug. 26.
Longtime owner selling historic Auburn Hotel
AUBURN — A half-page advertisement in the latest Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club magazine proclaims that this is the “last chance” to buy the historic Auburn Hotel.
“I actually put the same ad in the ACD Club bulletin about a year ago,” hotel owner Rodger Eddy said. “I got no response from that ad.” So he placed it again.
Eddy and his family, from Portland, Oregon, have owned the hotel in downtown Auburn for 39 years, since he bought it to save it from a wrecking ball.
Now, facing what the ad describes as “serious medical issues,” Eddy is looking for someone else to take over as the building’s savior, so it can continue as the focal point of the annual ACD Club reunion in Auburn.
“What I’m hoping … there might be a group of club members who would get together, pool some resources and take over the hotel,” he said. “I think it would make sense for the club or club members to own the hotel. … I don’t have a lot of confidence that would happen.”
As an alternative, one person might be interested in buying the hotel as Eddy did.
“The other possibility is we might just try to continue with ownership of the hotel in the family,” Eddy said.
Angola receives $5,000 Main Street grant
INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced 40 Indiana Main Street programs will receive $200,000 through Taking Care of Main Street.
The Downtown Angola Coalition is one of the Main Street organizations receiving $5,000 in funding. The coalition plans to use its funding to promote downtown businesses virtually through interviews and profiles as part of mini-documentaries.
The funding also will help establish an outdoor downtown history museum where small plaques will be displayed with historical and human-interest stories.
Trine 9/11 memorial to feature flyover
ANGOLA — The entire community will be able to experience some of the sights and sounds of this year’s Trine University 9/11 Memorial, to be held Friday, Sept. 11.
The annual event, commemorating the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, will include a flyover by the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard about 9:50 a.m.
Area residents should be able to see and hear the A-10C Thunderbolt II fighters as they soar above the Trine campus.
“We are honored to have the heroes of the 122nd share in this special remembrance, recognizing those who perished on 9/11 and the continued sacrifices of those who keep our nation safe,” said Gretchen Miller, vice president for administration and chief of staff at Trine. “We are also glad to be able to share our event in this way with the Angola community.”
Those who want to view other portions of the event can tune in beginning at 9:15 a.m. to the Trine Broadcasting Network at livestream.com/trinebroadcastingnetwork for live video.
The in-person event, which will be held on Shive Field at the Trine campus, is not open to the general public this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
