BRUSHY PRAIRIE — To celebrate what would be ConLei Walworth’s 14th birthday, students and staff at Prairie Heights Middle School will be celebrating 14 acts of #LiveLikeConlei on the 14 days of school between today and December 18.
Those 14 days will be filled with random acts of kindness as well as some special dress-up days.
PHMS Student Council advisor Shanan Staton said the 14 acts can be random acts of kindness toward others, donating 14 items to the food drive or otherwise doing 14 good things you normally wouldn’t, just making sure to spread good cheer 14 times over those 14 days.
Today’s celebration is wearing orange. Wednesday people should wear a robe or a ConLei shirt, pajama day on Thursday and bright colors or tye-dye on Friday.
ConLei is the youngest daughter of Chris and Jill Walworth. She was diagnosed with cancer in her brain and spine in May 2019 and died in February.
Today would have been her 14th birthday and she would be in the eighth grade at PHMS.
“ConLei lived every day to the fullest. She always danced like no one was watching and stopped to smell the roses. She loved fiercely, stood up for the little guy and had a joke, smile, hug or kind word for everyone. For those of you who want to know what you can do for us, do kindness in her name,” said her mother, Jill.
It was well known that ConLei didn’t care what people thought and she was always true to herself, her parents said.
At least once, she used that fun, carefree personality to walk around the mall in Fort Wayne, donning her bright pink robe with yellow smiley faces on it and her hair uncombed and unkempt.
The #LiveLikeConlei hashtag was started on social media sites, particularly Facebook, for people who were out and about sharing the good deeds the way ConLei always did.
Even as she battled cancer, ConLei was taking care of others, advocating for others and worrying about everyone else.
A short video about the challenge can be found on the Prairie Heights Middle School Facebook page, @PrairieHeightsPanthers.
