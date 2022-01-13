ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Michael G. Ball Jr., 36, of the 400 block of Juniper Street, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court and misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Nikolas C. Sauder, 32, of the 12000 block of Cantle Place, Grabill, arrested on C.R. 200N at S.R. 827, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Allen L. Tink, 31, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested at home on a warrant alleging four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
