FREMONT — Fremont Town Council got an update on how NIPSCO was working to add to the natural gas capacity for the community.
Council President Steve Brown said NIPSCO was currently working to figure out how much gas Fremont had, how they could supply more gas to Fremont and on the feasibility of increasing the capacity of the 4-inch high-pressure line that currently ran east of Fremont.
“NIPSCO thinks that they can have more gas in the line out east of the town than what we are currently getting,” said Brown “They are looking at trying to utilize that line to increase the capacity.”
The past couple years Fremont's growth has come to a standstill due to a lack of natural gas capacity. That also became an issue in Angola last year.
Government officials from throughout Steuben County have been working with NIPSCO to try to come up with solutions to increasing capacity.
With a couple projects in Angola — Trine University's addition to Best Hall and Steuben County's new judicial center — hundreds of thousands of dollars had to be paid to help beef up capacity to serve those projects.
Meanwhile, Brown said NIPSCO was also investigating if they could utilize an 8-inch high-pressure line that ran along S.R. 827 to bring a pipe into the west side of Angola. Brown said that NIPSCO thought that by building that pipe coming into the west side of Angola would help take the capacity off of the pipes in Fremont.
“It could work,” said Brown. “We will see.”
However, the project involved additional expenditure, and NIPSCO was unlikely to pay for all of that, leaving a good chance that some entity will have to come up with the money, said Brown.
“It’s all going to cost money; I can tell you that,” said Brown. “And they’re not going to pay.”
Brown said that due to financial consideration and the complexity of the matter he was not yet sure of the outcome of the project.
A new meeting for NIPSCO and Fremont representatives is now planned for Jan. 30 to discuss the development, but as Brown noted, he had not yet been made aware of what the meeting was intended to discuss.
Brown explained that the local need for gas was connected to the fact that without additional energy sources Fremont’s town development was limited, and the town could not recruit new factories and other types of large users.
“We can’t really build any houses, new factories,” said Brown.
He said that Fremont was the first place in Steuben County that started to experience problems caused by lack of energy resources.
“We are just trying to work through it and see whether we can find some more capacity," said Brown.
In other business, Fremont elected leadership for the year.
Brown was elected president and Linda Fulton was elected vice president.
