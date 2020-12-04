Three arrested by area police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Wednesday and Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Joshua A. Cook, 34, of the 23000 block of Lynn Street, South Bend, arrested on warrants alleging failure to appear.
• Dennis W. Hickman, 69, of Edon, Ohio, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Molly M. Schnepf, 39, of the 1000 block of North C.R. 290W, arrested on a warrant alleging felony burglary.
