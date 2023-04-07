Municipal elections are about as local as it gets. Whether it is a town the size of Butler, Ligonier, Angola, Auburn or Kendallville, this is where politics is local, to borrow a phrase from a very well-known politician, since passed.
It’s also the place where it very possible can become the most personal. You have people who live in small council districts, for example, running against one another. In Angola, for example, we have next-door neighbors squaring off for a council seat.
On this level, running for office can get personal. You might have people facing off who once worked on community projects together, people who share a common goal for the place where they live.
This makes it difficult. When you have races this personal, this closely tied together, it gets personal. And sometimes petty.
We have examples in our communities about how people may have addressed one another in a public setting. Sometimes people refuse to shake hands. Other times, people complain over the type of handshake, be it too firm or limp or any other complaints one can bring about handshakes.
In almost every election, one candidate will accuse their opponent of stealing yard signs. We have yet to see evidence of defacing signs, where, perhaps, a moustache is drawn on the face of a candidate whose photo is part of a sign. But we have seen egregious examples of sign pilfering. Once, in Steuben County, a candidate’s signs were collected by someone working for an opponent, presumably, and dumped en masse in a county roadside ditch. We doubt this is something that was unique to this candidate, many decades ago, or this county. It happens, unfortunately.
When it comes to signs, sometimes people will place signs in yards without permission, and the property owner will remove them. Makes sense. Then come the accusations of sign stealing.
Perhaps we have seen the worst examples of political fighting in Auburn. Mayor Mike Ley and members of his Common Council went at it for some 15 minutes this past week. There has been bad blood between the mayor and council members for quite some time.
It’s truly sad to witness. While they might all have Auburn’s best interests in mind, the infighting has made its way to the gutter. To watch video of this past week’s meeting, or to experience it live, it is truly embarrassing for this fine community. It deserves better.
This sort of action on the local level — in any of our communities — we hope will not rise to the level of what occurred in the Tennessee House this week, where supermajority Republicans expelled two Black members of that body for exercising free speech, but refused to expel a white woman who was as guilty as the other two.
It has been said that on our local level, people serve not because they are Republican or Democrat, but because they have a true sense of caring for their community. They want what’s best for their town or city or county and not what reflects a state or national party platform.
This, perhaps, is what the great U.S. House Majority Leader Thomas “Tip” O’Neill meant when he said “All politics is local.”
It’s about serving the greater good.
Let’s tamp it down a bit, folks. We’re better than this pettiness we have been seeing of late.
Our View is written on a rotating basis by editors Steve Garbacz, Mike Marturello and Jeff Jones.
