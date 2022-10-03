Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• John Doe, 22, address unknown, arrested in the 3600 block of S.R. 827 on charges of felony theft, theft of a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and obstruction of justice and misdemeanor refusal to identify self and resisting law enforcement.
• Robert D. Harrington, 52, of the 00 block of West 5th Street, Fremont arrested on a warrant.
• Blake W. Harris, 28, of the 5200 block of South C.R. 600E, Hamilton, arrested on U.S. 20 at C.R. 360W, on charges of felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Talisha L. Maggert, 33, homeless, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Toby J. Morris, 44, of the 1000 block of East C.R. 625N, Fremont, arrested in the 7400 block of North Van Guilder Road, Fremont, on a warrant alleging four counts of failure to appear in court and driving while suspended with a prior within the last 10 years.
• Amanda M. Nix, 42, of Lane 200 Lake James, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Joseph M. Rizo, 32, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested in the 600 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Kathy J. Seikemerer, 54, of Lane 591 Lake James, arrested on Nevada Mills Road at C.R. 300W, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Michael J. Temples, 49, of the 100 block of Coleman Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court.
• Branden R. Wickliffe, 42, of the 1700 block of Deveron Court, New Haven, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 345 mile marker on charges of felony possession of marijuana or hashish and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dylan T. Youmans, 26, of the 5100 block of West C.R. 900N, Huntington, arrested on U.S. 20 at Interstate 69 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.