ANGOLA — Rain or shine, Civil War Days will go on at Commons Park.
Festivities today start at 10 a.m. in downtown Angola, with Mayor Richard Hickman welcoming President Abraham Lincoln.
From there, things move out to the Selman Timber Frame area at Commons Park, where reenactment tents are set up and fully-costumed people abound.
Eddie Price will be giving a couple of his talks as scheduled and numerous other people will make appearances.
Tom Frederick said last year’s time off from the event has hurt the 2019 festivities a little, but not enough to be too discouraging.
“It really has, so far, turned out pretty good,” he said.
The event took the year off in 2018 due to construction on East Maumee Street that made accessing the area the event is held difficult and, said Frederick, a little unsafe for reenactors and spectators alike to access.
Friday, the event saw a few school children first thing in the morning, though not as many as previous years with several area schools being out for the day.
A few homeschool families also came out, said Frederick, to see what the living history event is all about.
There are just a couple of changes to the day’s schedule today, as the reenactor portraying Teddy Roosevelt was unable to attend this year due to a recent injury.
General Baron von Steuben, portrayed by Steuben County Commissioner Ron Smith, is speaking at his time slot instead.
More reenactors were expected as the work day wound down Friday to make the rest of the weekend’s camp experience full and enjoyable for all that choose to visit and experience the living history events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.