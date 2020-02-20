A group of Amish work on Little Long Lake near the Indiana-Michigan border on Monday to cut ice from the lake. The men and women used spuds and other tools to cut the ice then push it to shore, where it was loaded up on a wagon at a public access site. The many Amish families spent most of the daylight hours on cutting blocks of ice. Wagon load after wagon load was being hauled back to local Amish homes throughout the day.

