PLEASANT LAKE — Local veteran and Pleasant Lake resident John Broxon received a sign in the front of his yard to honor his time in the U.S. Army.
He received his sign to make up for the fact he could not go on his Honor Flight due to COVID-19.
The Honor Flight is where veterans who served in all wars go to Washington D.C for the day to see the memorials of the wars they have served in. They do this every year to honor those who served their country.
When asked how he felt with a sign being in his yard instead of going on the flight John replied, “I’m not too sure how to feel about the sign, I am disappointed I could not go on the flight but rumor has it they’re going to send us out in the spring.”
John served in the Cold War and Vietnam. His total years of service were four. He worked on the B52 bomber and worked on the Jupiter Missile in the country of Turkey. The first two years of serving in the military he was an airborne radio repair man. He then became a mechanic on the planes and the bombs.
“I enjoyed it,” John said, “it was the best job I ever had.”
Hamilton Deputy Marshal Dick Lineberry and former U.S Air Force veteran has been delivering the signs for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. Along with Broxon, he has delivered seven signs to veterans in northeastern Indiana, including Auburn and Butler.
Approximately 170 signs have been sent out in northeastern Indiana
“The pandemic has caused many disappointments this year. Members of the Honor Flight eagerly anticipate spending the day with our heroes in Washington. They wanted to do something to recognize our veterans for their service as they patently await their turn to fly,” said Dennis Covert, who is the president of the Honor Flight.
When you see the signs posted in the area, smile and wave at the people who have them and never forget what they did for our country.
