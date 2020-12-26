KENDALLVILLE — The Year of the Pandemic has been tough on everyone, and not surprisingly, especially for people who live on the edge of a financial cliff.
Non-profit organizations such as Kendallville Cares Christmas Bureau marshaled resources in the fall to deliver food, toys, clothing and other items to families in need.
“We had an increase in people in need,” said Anita Hess of Century 21 Bradley, where the Christmas Bureau is headquartered. “More people are asking for food and cleaning supplies” because of the pandemic.
“It’s not a ‘wish list’ but dire needs,” Hess said.
The bureau also provides donated new coats, hats, boots and gloves to equip families for winter weather. Volunteers also love to include books and board games in a family’s bag in order to encourage parents and children to spend quality time having fun together.
“We deliver by the second Saturday of December,” said Hess. “We use black plastic bags so the kids can’t see, and add wrapping paper so the parents can wrap the gifts.”
The Kendallville Christmas Bureau uses an application process to provide Kendallville children with basic needs for clothing, and helps the elderly and disabled individuals with food assistance. Volunteers — individuals, businesses, organizations and families — then “adopt” an applicant family or person who needs assistance.
Hess said this year was the first time ever that some families applied, perhaps because the pandemic caused lay-offs or reduced hours for workers. Hess said one first-time applicant couldn’t pick up her items because her car was being repossessed that day. Bureau volunteers delivered her items instead.
The number of applicants this year was about 290, an increase of 85 families from 2019.
“Ninety-three families didn’t get adopted, which is higher than other years,” Hess said.
The bureau used donated cash to provide items for these families.
Hess describes the bureau, now in its 28th year, as “a passion of mine.” She said the bureau now works year-round to provide basic needs in the community, known for its “very giving folks.”
“In 2020, we took bags of groceries to the self-employed, health care workers and first responders. COVID pushed us to do things during the year as well as at Christmas. It really takes a village,” Hess said.
Hess said other businesses in Butler and Albion have reached out to help the bureau because the companies employ Kendallville residents. A Kentucky foundation affiliated with a local manufacturer also supported the bureau.
Supporters can help the bureau even after Christmas. Hess said businesses may make end-of-year donations, or buy new coats on sale at area retailers.
Contact Hess at 347-4206 for more information on how to support the bureau.
