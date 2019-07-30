ANGOLA — The city of Angola will be hosting an entrepreneur class for women and girls age 17 and older.
The workshop will be held at the Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., from 6-9 p.m. on Aug. 15, Aug. 22, Aug. 29 and Sept. 5 and participants must pre-register to attend.
The program costs $50 per person and is a class for those with artistic talent or hobbies that would like to turn that into a career.
The program will teach Creative Women of the World’s 12-hour training program which has taught women in 11 different countries.
The cost has been reduced to the $50 thanks to a grant from the Mayor’s Arts Council and the Steuben County Community Foundation as well as the City of Angola Downtown Programming Fund.
Applications are available at angolain.org/entrepreneur. There are only 15 spaces available. All checks should be made to Creative Women of the World, but all checks and applications should be dropped off to Maria Davis at City Hall.
