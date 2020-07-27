Tuesday, July 28
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Thursday, July 30
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
• Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 5:30 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Orland Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 5:30 p.m. Budget workshop.
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 6:30 p.m. Executive session.
Friday, July 31
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
• Millgrove Township Board, 8682 W. C.R. 800N, Orland, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
• Steuben County Lakes Council, Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat Center, 1880 W. C.R. 275W, Angola, 8 a.m.
