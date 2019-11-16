ANGOLA — A cinnamon roll fundraiser features sweet tastes of yore and will benefit a future education center for special needs youths in the region.
KC Learning Center achieved federal nonprofit status effective Wednesday through the Internal Revenue Service. Administrator Holly Witherby said work is underway on the physical location.
Witherby’s grandmother Mary Osborne is baking cinnamon rolls loved by Angola High School students of the past. Six rolls cost $10.
Pumpkin bread will also be available for $8; $10 with raisins and walnuts.
Orders must be placed no later than Friday, Dec. 6, by calling Witherby at 243-6840 or emailing to holly@kclearningcenter.org.
Pickup is Saturday, Dec. 14, 4-6 p.m., at the future KC Learning facility, 1605 N. Wayne St., Angola.
The funds raised by the bake sale will be used for the fee associated with the center becoming affiliated with the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. CARF accreditation shows the center passed an in-depth review and meets standards for serving clients. Youth from Steuben, Noble, LaGrange and DeKalb counties will be served.
KC Learning Center will accept children 18 months old and older with Medicaid waivers. Details are at kclearningcenter.org. There is also a page on Facebook.
With a motto of “Connect, Empower, Grow,” KC Learning Center will provide Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, life skills, job skills and other educational opportunities. There will be an interactive day program and family support groups.
Any extra funds raised through the bake sale will go toward office equipment and start-up costs.
