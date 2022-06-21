ANGOLA — One of the two men charged with molesting the same girl in rural Angola in July 2019 has been sentenced to prison for 27 years, with five suspended, and will end up on the sexual offender list for the rest of his life after he accepted a plea agreement with the state.
Preston Allen Young, 36, Monticello, Kentucky, was sentenced in Steuben Superior Court on Monday. He had initially been charged with Level 1 felony child molesting and Level 4 felony child molesting. In the plea agreement, the Level 4 felony count was dropped. He could have faced up to 40 years in prison for the Level 1 felony.
After a lengthy investigation that went cold, Young was arrested in early 2021 and has been in the Steuben County Jail ever since.
On Dec. 9, 2020, Travis Coleman Weaver 35, of Rome City, was arrested on a warrant charging him with one count of child molesting, a Level 1 felony. He is scheduled to go on trial in Steuben Superior Court on Sept. 15-16.
Young admitted to having sexual contact with the girl, then 13, at a rural Angola home in July 2019. Coincidentally, Weaver is alleged to have done the same in the same month.
Both of the arrests stem from a months long investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department investigator Austin Rowlands that alleged Young and Weaver had sexual contact with a then-13-year-old girl in July 2019.
The incident were reported to authorities in October 2020. The victim talked about the events to a therapist, who in turn informed authorities with the Indiana Department of Child Services.
In an interview with a DCS official and a forensic interviewer, the girl laid out what happened with the two men, who were acquaintances of her father, sometime between July 1-28, 2019.
Young allegedly fondled the girl on one occasion and penetrated her on another. After the incidents took place and Young was visiting their residence, he closely followed the girl around the house, which her father noticed. The girl’s father parted ways with Young and kicked him out of the Kendallville property he owned where Young had been allowed to reside in, court records said. Rowlands said in a 2021 interview that Young found his way to Chicago and spent time living with the homeless.
Young was taken into custody after he was located in Chicago and lured to South Bend where officers with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office were waiting.
Meanwhile, Weaver was visiting the victim’s home when his offense allegedly occurred during the early morning hours after everyone else in the house was asleep, say court documents.
The girl told authorities Weaver touched her under her clothes while the two were playing video games together, say court documents.
Following his arrest, Weaver was subsequently released from the Steuben County Jail after posting a $50,000 surety bond in December 2020.
Weaver is represented by a team of Indianapolis attorneys, with the lead lawyer listed in the case as Tom F. Hirschauer III. Weaver has a March 30 pretrial conference in Steuben Superior Court. A jury trial is currently on the court calendar for April 29.
Cedric Hollabaugh was appointed as counsel for Young.
After Young is released from prison, he will have to serve 5 years on probation. He has been assessed a $100 fine and other fees associated with probation.
