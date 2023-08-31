ANGOLA — Another Steuben County resident has stepped to the plate to run for a nomination for a shot at the 3rd District seat in Congress.
Grant Bucher, Snow Lake, has thrown his hat in the ring, he officially announced early Thursday.
Bucher, 33, has filed his paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission after he started making his candidacy known in July. There are officially nine candidates for the Republican nomination.
It is possible that if both win their party's nominations, Steuben County could have two candidates facing each other for Congress in 2024. In addition to Bucher, Kiley Adolph, also of rural Fremont, has filed her candidacy to seek the Democratic Party's nomination for the 3rd District.
If either won, it is believed this would be the first time someone from Steuben County will have served in Congress since 1936. Sen. Raymond Willis, R-Angola, was one of Indiana's senators, serving from 1931-1936.
Various political sites rate the seat anywhere from "strong Republican" to "safe Republican."
Bucher is a project manager with Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, and is currently overseeing the construction of the Steuben County judicial center in Angola.
"Our district is fortunate to have a line-up of quality Republican candidates to consider in next May’s primary election. With much prayer and consideration, my family and I are offering you one more choice: Grant Bucher for Indiana’s 3rd District," Bucher said in a prepared statement. "I love this nation, this region, my neighbors, my family and my God. From this love, I desire to serve others. I am driven to build rather than destroy or blame."
Bucher called on history to talk about his candidacy and his desire to serve the district, which is currently represented by Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City. Banks has decided to run for the Republican Party's nomination for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Braun, who is going to seek the party's nomination for governor, which is an open seat in 2024.
"To date, I have lived and served privately, and it has been wonderful. But existing at a point in history where right and wrong are blurred at best and inverted at worst, I have come to grips with Thomas Paine’s assertion: 'Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom, must, like men, undergo the fatigues of supporting it.'”
Bucher wants elected officials to be as accountable to the country as is people in military service.
"Our uniformed personnel then and now willingly undergo the fatigues of supporting freedom. It is due time our elected officials do the same. I invite you to hold our next representative accountable to unwaveringly stand for our principles of Truth, Accountability and Unity, never succumbing to the fatigues of Congress, resorting to blaming others for shortcomings instead of finding a way to ensure good prevails," Bucher said.
Bucher's career has been in the construction industry, first with Shambaugh & Sons and now for Weigand.
"When contemplating the jump from construction to Congress, I recognized there were many parallels, perhaps (more) than most other industries:
"1. I represent other’s interests in a significant way.
"2. I remain accountable to those whom I serve.
"3. Problems emerge frequently that I have to unite a diverse group of people around to solve.
"4. I work collaboratively with others to pull things in the direction they need to go; I cannot simply mandate outcomes.
"5. My teams are dynamic across each jobsite, providing experience in building working relationships with new individuals in a short amount of time.
"6. I work around federal bureaucracies."
Bucher said he is a conservative on all issues.
"Finally, I stand conservative on all of the major issues, but I am willing to work with others to pull laws and culture toward the truth. Not with compromise, which leaves everyone with an undesirable result, but with the right solution for the present impasse," he said.
Bucher said people can visit his website, bucherforus.com, to learn about his positions on the issues.
"Representing the 755,001 lives that make up Northeast Indiana is a precious, sacred undertaking, and I am both humbled and honored at even the prospect of being your voice in D.C.," Bucher said.
Bucher is a native of northeast Indiana, having grown up in Wells County. He recently moved back to Indiana from Michigan, taking up residence on Snow Lake’s north side with his wife, Melinda, and two sons, Grayson and Gentry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.