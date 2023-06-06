ANGOLA — Residential solid waste collection charges are going up in Angola.
That was among the topics of discussion during the Angola Common Council’s Monday meeting.
Council members voted unanimously to increase the residential share to $17 beginning July 1. While the approval still needs to go through the regular ordinance process, the 50-cent increase comes from the new cost per unit for 2023: $17.09.
Ryan Herbert, clerk-treasurer, reminded the group that charges for 2022 had been $16.53, with the residential share at $16.50. The last 50-cent increase was in 2021-22, with 2019-21 holding at a steady 25-cent hike.
Council member Dave Martin first introduced the $17 amount and discussion ensued. Council member Dave Olson instead proposed the residential share should be $17.10, saying that “pennies add up.”
“If you look back through the history, there were points in time where what we billed per resident was less than what we were paying,” Herbert said.
From 1992-98, the city’s cost share was anywhere between 48 cents to $1.99 higher than the residential cost share.
Herbert also offered that the services from Republic Services of Indiana LP, and five-year contract remain the same, but the most recent contract approval added an automatic annual increase for residents.
Council member Kathy Armstrong took the opportunity to question whether the service could be changed to a different provider.
“I bring this up every year when this comes to us. I find it hard to believe this is the only provider. I can’t believe that there’s nobody else out there,” Armstrong said.
Herbert responded that the last time the city put out a bid for the service, they received bids from three companies, with Republic Services still as the substantially lower option.
During the meeting, the Council also granted permission to Tom Selman, water superintendent, to share information and data collected in the Angola area with the United States Geological Survey. Selman provided that although this data isn’t as “effective” as the USGS’s study, it’s about considering the bigger picture.
“At some point most likely, the USGS will handle all this,” Selman said. “I mean, there’s 11 counties that haven’t come up with near the money we’ve dedicated to understanding what we’ve got.”
While Selman reported that they’re “far ahead of the game,” Angola Water Department is having some issues with collecting data that will continue the investigation of the long-term availability of the local water supply.
“I’ve had some inquiries, but you have to have WiFi and it has to be connected to your well,” Selman said.
The department needs about half a dozen wells, but Selman is aiming for 20 to give a wider variety of signals and conditions.
“We have the funding to monitor these half a dozen things,” Selman said. “After that time I’m hoping we’ve got to the USGS or Indiana DNR (Department of Natural Resources) or St. Joe River Basin.”
The agenda also included two ordinances, one fixing the compensation of appointed employees of the police and fire departments and the other amending the leave programs of the City of Angola employee handbook. Both were approved 5-0 with no discussion.
During department reports, Jennifer Barclay, director of Economic Development and Planning, reported that West Commons would begin construction by the end of the month. She cited Monday’s Board of Public Works and Safety’s vote approving the Stormwater Management/BMP Facilities Agreement with West Commons meant the project could move forward.
Barclay added that the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County has already begun construction with some of their facilities, including an addition to the bus depot. She ended her report by stating that Belle Tire, located at Wendell Jacobs Avenue and North Wayne Street, is set to start construction soon.
The Common Council’s next meeting is scheduled for June 19.
