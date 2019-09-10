FORT WAYNE — Indiana Michigan Power plans to conduct studies to assess the feasibility of upgrades to the electric transmission network serving customers in northeastern DeKalb County, the company announced in a news release.
The area’s power grid requires upgrades because of the age and condition of transmission facilities. Preliminary solutions to improve electric reliability could include rebuilding some existing power lines, building new power lines and upgrading substations in the area.
The study area includes Troy, Stafford, Franklin and Wilmington townships in northeastern DeKalb County in an area roughly from Butler to Hamilton. The improvements under consideration would increase electric reliability for I&M customers and support economic development, the news release said.
I&M invites community members and landowners to learn more about the process of developing a project at an upcoming open house. The public event takes place on Thursday, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Butler Church of Christ, 173 W. Oak St., Butler.
The event does not include a formal presentation, so attendees can arrive at any time to review study area maps and talk with company representatives. Information gathered during the open house helps determine a proposed solution, including any new power line routes.
Company representatives hope to identify components for a future project by later this year. For more information, including detailed project area maps, visit IndianaMichiganPower.com/HamiltonButler.
Indiana Michigan Power is headquartered in Fort Wayne, and its 2,370 employees serve more than 597,000 customers. More than half of its generation is emission-free, including 2,278 megawatts of nuclear generation in Michigan, 450 megawatts of purchased wind generation from Indiana, 22 megawatts of hydro generation in both states and approximately 15 megawatts of large-scale solar generation in both states. The company’s generation portfolio also includes 2,600 megawatts of coal-fueled generation in Indiana.
