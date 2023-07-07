ANGOLA — Sheets Family Park was once again the main topic of discussion during Wednesday’s Common Council meeting.
Conversation centered around the $100,000 of in-kind donations granted by the Council on June 19. Council members currently face the decision of putting the funds in a maintenance and operations endowment or gifting the contribution as a cash donation.
Amanda Cope, city engineer, was tasked with overseeing the discussions among departments. Cope reported that the group reviewed the original intent of the $100,000 contribution, but saw the funds helpful in other areas of the park.
“A motion was made of $100,000 to be contributed as materials and it was tasked to find items or materials the city could donate toward this project,” said Cope. “There weren’t a lot of materials the city could buy at a discount compared to what the YMCA or their contractor could buy.”
Cope offered that the overall suggestion from the departments was to either give the money as a cash contribution and allow the YMCA to use the funds as they see fit or to look more toward the future with the $100,000.
“The conversation really evolved to looking at the park and the long term goal of the city’s involvement with the park which will be maintenance and operation duties,” Cope said.
YMCA of Steuben County CEO Sarah Funkhouser also had a chance to speak. She specified that the organization’s biggest need was still securing items for the project.
“I would say currently that’s our need, is for liquid funds for us to purchase those items which I believe was the original intent of that motion,” Funkhouser said. “Again, we are very grateful for what you have done. I would say that is what our committee’s request would be, that it would be a cash donation to purchase items.”
Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong was the first to question, asking when the YMCA’s capital campaign for Sheets Family Park would begin. Funkhouser responded that the campaign for major donors started two weeks ago and the organization was working with a Fort Wayne consultant to help launch the major campaign.
She also added that a community campaign will then follow the major campaign.
“We do believe this is a community led project and it has been from the start and we want our whole community at every level to have that opportunity to be involved in it,” Funkhouser said.
The CEO also received questions regarding the endowment fund specifically. She explained that the fund is through the Steuben County Community Foundation, as are all the other donations for the project, and their goal is to reach $500,000.
Currently, over $255,000 sits in the endowment fund, which was provided by Steuben County. Funkhouser also explained that the fund is for only maintaining major, permanent features as well as expected and unexpected item failures.
“The agreement we’ve been working on with the attorneys as far as the Parks Department and the Y, does specify in it what those costs are used for in the endowment versus what comes out of our regular maintenance budget so there is a threshold number,” said Matt Hanna, Parks and Recreation Department superintendent. “Anything above and beyond that would be paid for through the endowment.”
Funkhouser reminded the Council that Sheets Family Park will be free for the community to enjoy, which began the relationship between the YMCA and the Parks and Recreation Department.
“We share that same mission for our community,” Funkhouser said.
Ultimately, Councilman Dave Olson asked to table the discussion for a later date. While no one voiced against the request, opinions shared during the conversation were mixed.
““I appreciate what our department heads are doing, they’re worried about sustainability and my hats off to them. Our people are looking long term and looking down the road and I think that’s great and very noble of them to do that,” said Councilman Dave Martin. “The original intent of the $100,000 in-kind was to help for construction and if they don’t want us to be involved in doing that and I understand their reasoning, I would think we could use $100,000 for construction.”
Councilman Jerry McDermid provided a different perspective on the situation.
“Seems to me that we’ve already made a substantial direct contribution and if the $100,000 will help the city down the road in maintenance, to me I think that’s the route we should take,” McDermid said.
In October 2022, the Council provided a one-time donation of $250,000 to the project. Discussions regarding the $100,000 of in-kind donations will continue at the Council’s next meeting.
Also on the agenda was an ordinance fixing the compensation of officers, deputies and other employees of the police and fire departments. McDermid and Mayor Richard Hickman were the only two to speak during the discussion.
McDermid suggested that there could be future issues.
“Mr. Mayor, I’d like to go on record that one of the things I’d like to look down the road with, and I know people are appreciative of the raises they’ve received and the longevity and so forth. But, we have some, perhaps, issues down the road in terms of attracting for example firefighters and police officers and others as we continue to grow. So I’d like to think about ways we can rectify that down the road,” McDermid said.
Hickman responded that this is merely the beginning of the process.
“That’s why we’re adding the longevity also as well as the raises. As we’ve said, this is a first step. So we’d like to see how this works out to make sure that we don’t end up having to lay someone off down the road,” Hickman said.
The ordinance passed in a 5-0 vote. Also passed was the request by the Police Department to sell a 2020 Dodge Durango on govdeals.com.
The next Common Council meeting is scheduled for July 17.
