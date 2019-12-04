ANGOLA — Approximately 25 kindergarten through fifth-graders from area elementary schools took part in the Trine University Math Club’s annual free Math Kids’ Night on Nov. 21 inside the Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center at the university.
“Much of the advancement in the fields of science, engineering and technology depends on a sound background in mathematics,” said Haseeb Kazi, faculty advisor. “Bringing this awareness to our elementary school students is extremely important for laying a solid foundation for their next academic levels. We are thankful to the elementary school teachers, staff, and also to the Trine faculty who supported this event with their participation. The Trine Math Club is committed to giving back to our community.”
Math Club members developed and led fun, math-related activities for the kids. Children used their math skills to solve puzzles and recognize patterns, had fun playing math bingo and challenged their measuring skills by making batches of slime to take home. Pizza was served as a snack and as a way to work on division skills.
New to the activities this year was a math challenge contest. Attendees from the fourth and fifth grades participated, which involved solving word problems incorporating real-life application of mathematical computation. Winners of the Math Challenge were:
• First Place: Logan Pugh, fourth grade, Carlin Park Elementary
• Second Place: Aavry Dunn, fourth grade, Carlin Park Elementary
• Third Place: Urban Fletcher, fifth grade, Ryan Park Elementary
Members of the Trine Math Club, a student chapter of the Mathematical Association of America, are excited to be able to play their part in spreading the love for math.
