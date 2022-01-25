One person arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — Naaron B. Ketcham was arrested by police on Monday at the Steuben County Courthouse.
Ketcham was arrested on a warrant alleging a fugitive warrant. Ketcham was booked into the Steuben County Jail
Formal charges, if any, will be brought by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
