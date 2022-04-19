ANGOLA — A Butler man is scheduled to be sentenced for Level 2 felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury on May 2 in Steuben Superior Court at 1 p.m. after a sentencing hearing originally on the calendar for Monday was continued.
Nkhai Dmond Scroggins, 20, entered into a plea agreement with the state on the charge stemming from a March 2020 incident where he allegedly robbed the apartment of an elderly, disabled Angola woman and choked the woman into unconsciousness.
Scroggins was delivering food to the woman from a local franchise operation when the incident occurred.
On March 2, nearly two years to the day after the incident occurred, Scroggins entered into a plea agreement in court, admitting to the robbery in exchange for the strangulation charge to be dropped.
For a Level 2 felony, the court may impose a sentence of 10-30 years with the advisory sentence being 17 1/2 years. Deputy Prosecutor Travis Musser has asked for a sentenced of 17 1/2 years with 12 served and the remainder to be served on probation.
In Indiana, robbery is a Level 5 felony but in Scroggins’ case the severity of charge was increased to Level 2 because the victim was injured.
Monday’s hearing was continued because Scroggins requested the court take into consideration correspondence with people writing on his behalf. Other letters have already been admitted, presumably from the victim.
An elderly, disabled Angola woman was taken to the emergency room at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital after being choked to unconsciousness and money was taken from her apartment the night of March 6, 2020, say court documents. She is missing her left leg from the knee down and uses a wheelchair.
Scroggins was delivering an order to the woman’s apartment. He asked to use the bathroom, and in an interview with Angola Police Detective Joel Otis after his arrest he said he was in the bathroom about five minutes.
When he came out of the bathroom, say court documents, the woman accused him of stealing and blocked the door of the apartment, saying she was calling the police. Scroggins told Otis he showed her how his pockets were empty and how he had not stolen anything; when he tried to pass by the woman and leave the apartment, she grabbed his clothes and the wheelchair spun around. Scroggins told Otis he pushed the wheelchair.
Then, he said, he blacked out.
In a second interview with Otis on March 8, 2020, Scroggins said he has “an alter ego and when he gets angry the alter ego comes out,” says the probable cause affidavit.
The victim told police she ended up on the floor of her bedroom with Scroggins’ hands around her throat, saying, “Go to sleep. Go to sleep. Go to sleep.”
After being choked unconscious, the victim woke to her apartment door open, say court documents. She told investigators she crawled to the door and closed it then called the authorities.
A neighbor interviewed by police said he heard the woman calling out in distress, but thought she was yelling at someone on the telephone, a “common occurrence,” says the affidavit.
Scroggins admitted to taking change from a table in the apartment before leaving, say court documents. In his vehicle, which was found abandoned along S.R. 1, police allegedly recovered change and the key to the victim’s apartment.
The victim was taken to the emergency room, where marks on her neck along with other injuries to her face and head were documented, say court documents.
Scroggins has been held in the Steuben County Jail on $50,000. He is prohibited from having any contact whatsoever with alleged victim.
