ANGOLA — Bringing nearly 20 years of experience in higher education strategic marketing and communications, Laurel Alberson has joined Trine University as director of marketing for TrineOnline.
The new position, part of continuing efforts to build and support the university's online and adult learner population, is responsible for developing, implementing and managing marketing efforts in support of enrolling students in TrineOnline, which offers associate's, bachelor's and master's degrees in a convenient, completely online format.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to help grow the TrineOnline program. I'm proud to promote such a wonderful program that offers so many benefits to online learners," said Alberson. "Trine University has an extraordinary reputation, and I'm so happy to be joining the Trine family."
Alberson comes to Trine from Purdue University Fort Wayne, formerly Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she most recently served as a marketing account manager in that university's Communications and Marketing Department. Her previous roles at IPFW include project manager in the Office of Advancement, lead marketing specialist in the Office of Marketing Communications, and operations/editorial assistant and marketing communications specialist in the Office of University Relations and Communications.
She also worked at the University of Michigan's main campus in Ann Arbor as an administrative specialist for the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.
"Laurel brings a wealth of experience developing marketing efforts that target diverse audiences," said Dave Jarzyna, vice president for university marketing and communications at Trine. "Her extensive knowledge and expertise of the higher education environment can only enhance the marketing and enrollment efforts for our growing online programs at Trine."
Outside of higher education, Alberson has worked in marketing positions with Shindigz party supply company and the Fort Wayne Foundry.
She holds a Bachelor of Science in English and Journalism from Ball State University in Muncie, and completed graduate coursework toward a Master of English and Linguistics degree at IPFW.
