ANGOLA — Sunday’s unveiling of the much-anticipated Sojourner Truth monument in Angola has spectators coming from far and wide, including documentary director and producer Lateef Calloway, New York.
Calloway grew up in Detroit, before attending Michigan’s oldest and most respected film school, the Motion Picture Institute, and later founding his film company, Phoeion Group LLC (aka Calliwood Productions LLC), in 1999.
Calloway has created many projects over the years and is currently putting the finishing touches on a documentary project about Sojourner Truth.
Six and half years in the making, the project, titled “Truth,” was inspired by Calloway’s childhood and a chance encounter with one of Truth’s descendants.
Calloway’s mother, Audrey Allison, is a musician and storyteller who has always held Truth in high esteem.
“Because Sojourner was such a strong woman, she was my mother’s hero,” said Calloway.
Like Truth, Allison was a single parent for a time and often faced difficulties from following her own values, especially when Calloway was young. She saw Sojourner’s strength in her own trials and related to her.
“It wasn’t socially accepted for women to be drummers. It wasn’t socially accepted for women to have dreadlocks and make music,” Calloway said. “She didn’t conform to the norm.”
And so she didn’t. Allison embraced her storytelling nature and founded a non-profit organization, The Storytellers, in 1980 with her husband, Robert Allison. Together they use music and stories to teach about social justice and civil rights.
Allison’s passion never dwindled at home. Calloway remembers outside shows she would put together for the neighborhood kids using movie projectors and stories she would tell about Truth.
“I was inspired by those moments,” he said. “She’s a storyteller in front of the camera, and she inspired me to be a storyteller behind the camera.”
Thanks to Allison, Calloway had always admired Truth, but it wasn’t until he happened to connect with one of Truth’s descendants, Cory Mcliechey, that the idea for a feature project took hold.
Truth is, understandably, not available to consult directly, but Calloway decided to film a documentary focusing on Truth’s descendants. Through them, he could paint a picture of Truth’s life and legacy.
His theme for the documentary is “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”
“To have done the things she did during that era, is unheard of,” Calloway said. “She planted her roots into the world and the ground. Her descendants are representations of her.”
The documentary will feature interviews with Truth’s descendants speaking of her legacy and influence in their lives.
Calloway had initially sought to turn the project into a feature film after it gained attention due to his attempts to promote Truth for the $20 bill redesign. He met Gloria Steinem who loved the project and reached out to help fund and network it after seeing Calloway’s passion.
Calloway briefly entertained the idea of a television series as well, but the challenges of the pandemic solidified his decision to keep the project a documentary.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about telling the story,” he said.
“Truth” is set to release later this year on Nov. 26. This is the day Truth died in 1883. Calloway chose to celebrate her death date instead of birth date because, as a slave, Truth did not have a birth certificate.
In the meantime, Calloway is busy finishing the last touches on the film and traveling to events like Angola’s Sojourner Truth statue unveiling. Lateef will be present on Sunday along with Mcliechey’s cousins, Thomas and Burl. Unfortunately, Cory will be unable to attend due to a prior family commitment.
The Mcliecheys are from the Battle Creek, Michigan, area, which is where Truth lived out her final years and is buried.
“To continue to embed Sojourner Truth’s message and legacy is an honor,” Calloway said. “If I inspire one person, I feel like I’ve done my job because Sojourner Truth inspired so many.”
The Sojourner Truth statue will be unveiled at the Steuben County Courthouse Sunday at 2 p.m.
The statue is a project of the Downtown Angola Coalition and was made possible by a $40,000 Women’s Legacy grant from Indiana Humanities and the Office of Community Rural Affairs and a grant of $15,000 from First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, as well as many in-kind contributions.
