ASHLEY — Emergency workers rescued a man from a vehicle that had gone into a ditch along Interstate 69 on Christmas Eve, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Justin Wolford, 39, of Bronson, Michigan, was transported to Parkview DeKalb hospital in Auburn, then transferred to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne for further treatment.
At 11:38 p.m. Tuesday, Wolford’s daughter called to report her father was unresponsive. Their Jeep Wrangler had gone off northbound Interstate 69 near the 338 mile marker, two miles south of Ashley.
A passerby stopped to help, removed Wolford from the Jeep and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Ashley Fire Rescue and Parkview DeKalb EMS personnel arrived to take over the rescue efforts.
Police said the Jeep did not strike any objects, and there was no damage to the vehicle.
