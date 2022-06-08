ANGOLA — Trine University has added a game design and VR concentration within its Bachelor of Science in computer science and information technology (CSIT) degree.
Game design and VR joins existing concentrations in cybersecurity, health informatics and web development. Each concentration equips students for specialized careers while providing a broad base of knowledge and skills through the overall CSIT program.
Graduates will be prepared to professionally design video games and virtual reality (VR) environments.
“Students have the opportunity to go on, if they want, to help create the next Halo or Fortnite,” said Wendy Yagodinski, chair of Trine’s Department of Computer Science and Information Technology. “However, these technologies are also being applied to many areas outside of video games, and the concepts students learn through the CSIT degree will prepare them to work in those areas as well.”
Each class within the concentration teaches a particular set of game design skills and a specific technology platform or skill such as Twine, Game Maker and VR. Students complete a video game for their portfolio prior to graduation.
Students will develop applications using Unity, the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D content, and will have the opportunity to earn Unity certifications.
The program is funded in part through a $1 million grant Trine University received in 2020 from Lilly Endowment Inc. Trine used the grant to purchase software and equipment to implement extended reality laboratories and educational experiences university-wide.
For more information, visit trine.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.