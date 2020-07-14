BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The 56th annual Prairie Heights High School graduation ceremony will be held on the Hubert Cline Football Field on June 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets will be required for attendance, with each graduating senior receiving four tickets in the mail along with a letter detailing more information about the ceremony.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed, with seating available for people to space out in the home bleachers, the visitor bleachers and in their own lawn chairs behind the 50 yard line on the south end zone. People are asked to not sit on the track.
To help with social distancing, guests will enter the following gates when arriving at the ceremony:
• Guests of graduates with last names A-G will park in the staff parking lot by the softball field and enter through the north gates.
• Guests of graduates with last names H-Z will park in the student parking lot between the high school and the agriculture buildings and enter in the south gates.
Seniors will have graduation practice at 10 a.m. on graduation morning on the football field.
Each student is asked to bring a mask for practice, as they will be needed at times to prepare for a group picture. Students will need to be dressed in their caps and gowns as well as appropriate graduation attire for full-length individual and group photos.
As pictures are completed, students will have time to change and then practice will continue.
Students will receive picture order forms with their letter and tickets in the mail.
Rain dates for commencement are as follows:
• Saturday July 25, 6:30 p.m.
• Friday July 31, 6:30 p.m.
• Saturday Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m.
Graduation practice will be at 10 a.m. on whatever day the ceremony is moved to, if a rain date is needed. Local media will be notified if the rain date is needed and the information will also be on the Prairie Heights High School Facebook page.
