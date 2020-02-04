Three people arrested by police Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• David M. Katz, 40, of the 1000 block of Sands Road, Deshler, Ohio, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on felony charges of possession of a narcotic and possession of a syringe and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Tanika M. Shaw, 32, of the 5000 block of East Division Road, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Corey M. Tomlin, 29, of the 600 block of Village Green Drive, arrested on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
