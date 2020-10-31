Reset your clocks to fall back an hour on Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday.
Unlike the spring time change when clocks spring forward by an hour and an hour of sleep is lost, take advantage of the extra sleep gaining an hour gets you this fall.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends taking a few simple steps to ensure you, your family and your home stay safe into the fall and winter season.
“As we near the end of 2020, we need to continue preventing the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing. It’s also important to prepare for other types of disaster risks; consider using the extra hour this Sunday to verify your home is adequately protected for the upcoming winter season and ensure everyone in your family knows what to do in an emergency,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. Some of the suggested steps include the following:
• Make sure smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in your home work. Test them and change the batteries as part of your time-change traditions.
• Make sure your insurance coverage is adequate for your home and property.
• Review and update your family emergency plan. Make sure each family member knows how to receive emergency alerts and knows how to stay in touch should something happen and you’re apart.
The sun will begin to rise earlier in the day with the change, but it will also set earlier, meaning many people will come home from work in the dark for the next few months.
According to timeanddate.com, Indiana passed a bill in 2005 to ensure the entire state used Daylight Saving Time, regardless of time zone.
Before that, only a handful of counties in the state observed the time change. Portions of the state are in the central time zone, with 80 of the state’s 92 counties instead following the eastern time zone.
