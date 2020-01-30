ANGOLA — An Angola High School junior earned a Gold Key in the regional 2020 Scholastic Art Awards.
Thirty-one northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio counties are in the local region. Angola High School had eight award winners.
Rachel Cockroft received the top award, the Gold Key, and will advance to the national competition in New York.
All of their artwork will be on display at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St., Fort Wayne, Feb. 8 to April 11. Gallery hours are Sunday noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with free admission after 5 p.m.
A ceremony will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. at the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne.
Other Angola award winners are Elayna Hasty, Kylie Thomas and Kelsie Thomas, ceramics; Mickaela Hendrickson, sculpture; Madeline McClanahan and Ashleigh Steffel, paintings; and Sungkakham Yuwadee, mixed media.
Art teacher Beth Thomas said they are talented and hard working students.
Cockroft said Thomas was a major influence as she worked for around a month on a monochromatic self portrait.
“Having never done an advanced painting before, I was a little out of my comfort zone and Mrs.Thomas was a huge help along the way,” said Cockroft. “She helped to inspire my ideas that were still my own, as well as critique my art in a way that I could easily adapt to.”
The daughter of Edythe and Mark Cockroft, Rachel said she likes the simplicity of the picture and the contrast that the headband brings to the stark image of her face.
“I worked on it in class, in my spare time during the school day, and took it home with me on the weekends to perfect some of the details,” Rachel said. “Some special touches I added were the intricate and life-like details in the hair and eyes and the use of complementary colors, which is what I believe made it stand out to the judges, along with the variation in value.”
Before doing the painting, she said she had never put that kind of work into her art.
“I have always had an affinity to athletics and academics, but had never been exposed to anything more than simple art projects,” Rachel said. “Through this piece I’ve discovered the creativity and patience I possess that I didn’t know I did before and my appreciation for art has grown immensely.”
