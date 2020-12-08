ANGOLA — Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat has fined a downtown business owner $150 a day until he brings his windows in compliance with standards determined by the Angola Historic Preservation Commission.
The fines against building owner Thomas Blake started on Nov. 1 and will run until Feb. 10 or until a resolution is achieved. If a resolution has not been met by Feb. 10 the fine will increase to $300 daily, Wheat ruled. Just the first period of time could result in fines totaling $15,150.
Wheat ordered the Historic Preservation Commission and its consultant, Deb Parcell of Indiana Landmarks, to work with Blake to bring the building into compliance with the city’s historic building code.
“The Commission and Deb Parcell shall work with Thomas P. Blake to assist him in all ways feasible to bring the six large windows into compliance with the Angola Historic Preservation Ordinances,” Wheat’s ruling read.
“We welcome the opportunity to discuss possible solutions for window restoration in person, by phone, or video conference,” Parcell wrote to Michael Campo, CFO of Blake’s businesses, in a Monday email.
“We are, of course, disappointed with the ruling made by Judge Wheat’s court. However, we will comply with all aspects of the order including but not limited to working with the Indiana Landmarks representative to find a solution. The intention of moving to our headquarters to Angola, was always meant to be a win-win for both the community and Our Country Home Enterprises Inc. /Entrust Capital Management. We hope that a speedy resolution to window-gate can be resolved to the satisfaction of all concerned parties,” Campo said in a statement emailed to The Herald Republican.
Blake has been in the process of renovating the building since he purchased it earlier this year. He plans to use the building for the headquarters of a couple businesses that will employ 15-20 people.
Angola and its Historic Preservation Commission sued Blake in November after contractors installed new windows on the north side of the old First National Bank building, 15 S. Public Square, without first having received a certificate of appropriateness from the historic board.
Soloman Lowenstein, attorney for Blake, argued in a Nov. 23 court hearing that the city’s historic preservation ordinance did not specifically address window replacement and therefore didn’t apply to his client.
In his ruling, Wheat said changing the large windows constituted a “conspicuous change to the exterior appearance of this historic bank building” and therefore would fall under the ordinance’s provision requiring a certificate of appropriateness.
“The new windows which have at this time been installed have become an integral part of the bank building and not merely an appurtenance thereto,” Wheat said.
In October, the Historic Preservation Commission ruled against providing Blake a certificate of appropriateness for window replacement in the bank building. Blake’s contractors then went ahead and installed new windows in early November and the city sought an injunction to stop the work. By the time the matter got in front of Wheat, the window replacement was completed.
During the court hearing, Parcell said the change in windows was significant because new features on the windows detracted from the vertical nature of the originals. The new windows, while the same opening size, contain two horizontal members that she said took away from the vertical appearance of the original windows.
The original windows contained individual panes of glass that were mounted in a ferrous framework. The metal was rusting out and becoming unsafe, witnesses for Blake testified in court.
Wheat’s ruling appears to ease a concern of City Attorney Kim Shoup. In the November court hearing, Shoup argued that if the court did not rule in favor of the Preservation Commission it would effectively render the board and Angola’s historic preservation law useless.
This story has been updated to include comments from Michael Campo, speaking on behalf of building owner Thomas Blake.
