FREMONT — Two ordinances passed Tuesday night at a meeting of the Fremont Town Council as did a quote for replacement fencing at the town park.
The first, which included a public hearing prior to the regular meeting, was for vacating a portion of Tillotson Street north of Michael Street.
Town attorney Kurt Bachman said during the public hearing he had just three issues with vacating the street, all of which were pretty minor in his opinion.
And each issue, including the agriculture land north of the property, a lot in the property becoming somewhat landlocked by the deal and an issue on the county GIS that doesn’t list the petitioner as the owner, was addressed in the hearing before the ordinance came before the council.
Jennifer Book owns the property and was the petitioner for the vacation request and presented the proof of purchase for the land to the council.
Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Parsons said Book and her husband are building two homes on the property near where Tillotson Street dead ends.
The second ordinance to pass was a rate increase ordinance for trash contracts for residents in the town.
In November, the council voted to do away with curbside recycling due to a large increase in costs. A trash-only contract saw a $3.10 increase per household that was approved Tuesday.
The $8,200 fencing quote approved will give the town the ability to replace the split-rail fencing currently at the town park with fencing similar in design and look to that at the old Fremont Cemetery.
“The split-rail is getting to be in really poor condition,” said Street Superintendent Jeff Olds. “This will look very similar to what’s in front of the cemetery now.”
Parsons said the fencing will replace the split-rail and run toward the street department building. Money used is coming in part from the 2019 budget and part from the 2020 budget.
