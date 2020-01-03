HUDSON — Hudson Town Council is kicking off the new year with a spaghetti dinner for constituents.
At a meeting Wednesday, Joshua Odom was elected council president and Bill Ebert, vice president. Odom, Ebert and Lyle Torrence were selected as council candidates by Republican caucus in August and elected by Hudson voters in the fall.
As all have started afresh this year, the council members invite the public to attend meetings and get involved in town activities and issues.
The spaghetti dinner will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 3 p.m.
"They just want to provide a community event," said town clerk Carla Odom. She said the idea is to open dialog between citizens and the council.
Torrence has been getting the word out about the dinner and Carla said he reports positive feedback.
"We are hoping to have a good turnout," she said.
There will be Gaga ball for the children and dinner for the whole family, including dessert and punch.
The three new members and their families will be at the dinner.
"The purpose of this event is to make the general public feel welcome and comfortable as we enter a new four-year term with an all-new town council," says an event flier.
An idea box will be set out for those who want to broach topics for future discussion. The town vault will be opened to display historical items along with many books and articles about the history of Hudson.
The dinner will precede the first regular meeting of the year, set for Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. in town hall, 115 Parsonage St. At Wednesday's meeting, the council voted to change meetings from the fourth week of the month to the second week of the month.
